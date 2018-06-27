Police arrest NJ mom after 2-year-old son's overdose death

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) - Police have arrested a New Jersey mother in connection with the overdose death of her 2-year-old son.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office says the 34-year-old South Brunswick woman was arrested Tuesday and charged with reckless manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say the woman's son was found unresponsive at their home May 15. Officers were unable to revive him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation later revealed the boy consumed a combination of water and methadone, and he died from a methadone overdose.

The woman is being held pending her initial court appearance.