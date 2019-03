- Loved ones are remembering a pizza deliveryman who was shot and killed when he made a delivery to a home under construction in Overbrook.

Police say Bobby Jenkins, 30, of Ardmore was shot in the chest around 7 p.m. Tuesday outside the home on the 7600 block of Woodcrest Avenue.

Authorities believe the gunman broke into the home so he could arrange for the delivery there and rob the deliveryman. It's unclear if he was the only suspect involved.

Jenkins was rushed a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

"Bob is my right hand," said his older brother, Caleil Blocker. "The light of light, the smiles of smiles, the shine of shine. He didn't deserve any of this"

Blocker says Jenkins just got married last year and often picked up a side jobs because he was an incredibly hard worker.

"He loved everyone, not just family, everyone," says Blocker. "That's how he went about life, that's how he went about every day."

The owner of Stacy's Pizza, the company Jenkins was working for, says he only hired him just two to three weeks ago. He described Jenkins as a hard worker and good guy.

"It’s sad, it’s very sad, I feel sorry for him, his family... trying to make a dollar and gets killed, it’s too much," says George Economu. "I’m surprised people still deliver food out there, that’s how bad it is sometimes. I deliver it myself, you got to watch your back people don’t open the door."

Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith made a similar recommendation during a press conference on Thursday.

He advised all food delivery companies to be extra cautious when taking calls for orders and urged all drivers to always be aware of their surroundings.

Police believe this case could be connected to a robbery of a delivery driver back on February 17 on 652 North Brookyln Street around 9 p.m.

Captain Smith says two suspects broke into a vacant home, lured the driver there, and robbed him at gunpoint. The driver was not harmed.

"We know that these tend to run in patterns," he said. "This is truly a senseless tragedy."

Jenkins' mother tells FOX 29 he was Muslim and they planned a funeral for next Saturday.

"He was the most beautiful son in the world," she says.