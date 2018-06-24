Police investigate abduction of husband and wife in North Philadelphia

- Police are investigating after they say a man and woman were abducted in North Philadelphia overnight.

According to police, a husband and wife were around the CVS on Broad Street and Girard Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when the wife was abducted in a navy blue Jeep by two men. She reportedly called the husband over, at which point he was pulled into the car.

Police say the car took off with both victims inside, though the husband was able to escape near the 1400 block of Stiles Street.

The woman was ultimately found uninjured by police at 6th Street and Girard Avenue.

Officials are currently combing surveillance footage in the hope of catching the suspects.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.