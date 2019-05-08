More than two years after a fatal riot, investigators have found more homemade weapons in a building at Delaware's maximum-security prison where a guard was killed and other staffers taken hostage.
Delaware State Police Cpl. Roger Cresto testified Tuesday that the weapons were found recently at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center and were sent to a forensics lab for DNA testing.
Cresto's testimony came in the trial of Roman Shankaras, one of 18 inmates who were charged in the February 2017 riot, during which prison guard Steven Floyd was killed. Two other guards were released by inmates after being beaten and tormented. A female counselor was held hostage for nearly 20 hours before tactical teams burst through a wall with a backhoe and rescued her. Sixteen of the inmates were charged with murder.