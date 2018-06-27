Police: Man, 20, critical after shooting in Kensington
KENSINGTON (WTXF) - A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the back on A and Ontario Streets in Kensington overnight.
Police recovered 13 shell casings from two separate semi-automatic weapons.
Two vehicles and a home were also hit with bullets.
Police say the incident, which took place shortly before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, may have been a shootout.
No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.