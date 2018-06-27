Police: Man, 20, critical after shooting in Kensington

- A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the back on A and Ontario Streets in Kensington overnight.

Police recovered 13 shell casings from two separate semi-automatic weapons.

Two vehicles and a home were also hit with bullets.

Police say the incident, which took place shortly before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, may have been a shootout.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.