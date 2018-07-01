Police: Man, 27, stabbed during dispute in Nicetown

- Police are investigating after a man was stabbed during a dispute in Nicetown overnight.

The incident took place around 12:45 a.m. Sunday on the 4400 block of Uber Street when an altercation began between a 27-year-old man and an unknown attacker.

Police say the fight escalated and the victim was stabbed three times.

The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.