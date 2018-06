Police are investigating after a man was stabbed outside a Philadelphia bar overnight.

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed outside a Philadelphia bar overnight.

It happened outside Good Times Bar on the 6600 block of Lansdowne Avenue in Overbrook just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim, a 32-year-old man, was transported to Lankenau Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.