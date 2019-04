- Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a South Philadelphia shooting overnight.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1300 block of Fitzwater Street, where a 23-year-old man was shot several times.

Officials say an argument at a nearby Sunoco gas station led up to the shooting. The suspect allegedly followed the victim from the station and fired six shots as the victim began to enter a relative's home. One of the bullets reportedly went through the living room of the home.

The victim was hospitalized in critical condition.

A 61-year-old relative was inside at the time of the shooting but was uninjured.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.