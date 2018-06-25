Police: Man stabbed to death in Kensington

- Police are working to identify a man who was stabbed to death in Kensington early Monday morning.

When officers arrived to the intersection at East Clearfield and F Streets, they found the victim face down in the road with no identification on him.

The victim, a man in his 30s, was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Further investigation revealed a trail of blood starting on the 600 block of East Clementine Street leading all the way to the crime scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.