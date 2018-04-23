Police: Man struck, critically injured by drunk driver in North Philly
NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - Police are investigating after a man was struck and critically injured by an alleged drunk driver in North Philadelphia overnight.
Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to American Street and Lehigh Avenue, where a man was struck by a 2013 Toyota driven by a 65-year-old woman.
The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital, were he is listed in critical condition.
Police say a DUI arrest has been made.
No further information has been released at this time.