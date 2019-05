- Police are searching for a man who they say attempted to murder his wife in Upper Darby.

Wade Whitaker, 63, faces charges of attempted homicide and strangulation, according to Upper Darby police.

WANTED- for attempted homicide- Wade Whitaker, 63 yoa of Upper Darby. Whitaker is being charged for attempt homicide and strangulation of his wife. Pls DM me with any tips or call 610-734-7693. Mr Whitaker please turn yourself in if you are reading this. pic.twitter.com/j4kLCz3zAL — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) May 12, 2019

Authorities have urged Whitaker to turn himself in.

Anyone with information regarding Whitaker's whereabouts is urged to call 610-734-7693.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.