A teacher at Archbishop Carroll High School in Delaware County is accused of indecent contact with a student and providing THC-laced edibles.
30-year-old Jeremiah Triplett is charged with institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, two counts of both endangering the welfare of a child and corruption of minors and one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor.
According to investigators, Triplett provided THC-laced edibles and shopping bags full of mini liquor bottles to share with two students. Triplett also vaped nicotine products with the juveniles, blowing the smoke into one another’s mouths, according to authorities.