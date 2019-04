Police are searching for the person responsible for abandoning a dog inside their crate at a Gloucester County park. Police are searching for the person responsible for abandoning a dog inside their crate at a Gloucester County park.

Officials say the dog was found at Timber Creek Park. Medication and Benadryl were found inside the dog's cage.

What kind of person does this? Deptford Police hope to find out. Looking for owner or whoever left this little dog abandoned in Gloucester County’s Timber Creek Park in a cage with medicine. Police found her in time to get her water, food&seen by a veterinarian @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/ObFigCddqQ — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) April 29, 2019

Anyone with information about the dog or their owner is urged to contact the Gloucester County Animal Shelter at 856-881-2828 or Det. Sgt. John Gigante at jgigante@deptford-nj.org.

Those interested in making a donation to the Gloucester County Animal Center can do so here.

