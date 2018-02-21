Police: Pregnant woman found stabbed to death inside Montgomery County home

- Police are investigating after a pregnant woman was found stabbed to death inside her Montgomery County home.

Around 3 a.m. on Monday, February 19, police responded to the Lynwood Garden apartment complex for a reported argument. When officers arrived, they discovered 31-year-old Ebony White’s body inside the master bedroom with multiple stab wounds.

Officials say White’s children, ages 12 and 7, were inside the home at the time of the stabbing but were not physically harmed.

An autopsy revealed that White was pregnant at the time of her death, which was ruled a homicide. The cause of death for the fetus was intrauterine death due to maternal stab wounds.

Anyone with information concerning the alleged homicide is urged to contact the Cheltenham Township Police Department at (215) 855-1600 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at (610) 278-3368.