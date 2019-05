- Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who they say posed as a Philadelphia Water Department employee during a robbery last month in Grays Ferry.

The incident occurred back on April 23, around 8 a.m. on the 3600 block of Wharton Street.

Police say the suspect was captured on surveillance video walking in the area about a half an hour before the incident. Later, the suspect reappears and knocks on a door wearing a reflective safety vest.

A resident answered the door, and the suspect posed as a water department employee and claimed he had to test the water inside.

Once inside the home, police say the suspect grabbed the victim from behind and a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, a second person inside the home came running down from the second floor, causing the suspect to grab the victim’s phone and run out of the home.