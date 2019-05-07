Amid a rise of violent attacks against the Jewish community, students and staff members at Jewish day schools in the same neighborhood as the Pittsburgh synagogue that was the site of October's mass shooting are asking state lawmakers for help paying for security measures.

They went to Pennsylvania's Capitol on Tuesday, along with delegations from Jewish schools in other cities around the state, to meet with lawmakers about including non-public schools in a year-old $60 million school security grant program.

It is a conversation that is growing in a number of states, with some, such as New Jersey, boosting money for such grants.