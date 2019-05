- Police say a mother and father have been arrested for reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child after their 3-year-old was found wandering at a 7-Eleven in Folcroft.

Investigators say they received the call around noon Tuesday that the boy was found without parents at the store. Officers walked house-to-house to find the parents and the posted his photo on Facebook.

The mother called police around 3 p.m. Tuesday saying that was her son. According to police, the father was cooking and the mother was home sleeping when the child left the home.

Police say 4 other children were located inside the home. Children Services have been made aware of the situation.

Police say boy was kept busy by officers and “had the run of the Folcroft police station“ “eating Tastykakes and drawing”. https://t.co/PfWEZGs2tk — Chris O'Connell (@CoconnellFox29) May 7, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.