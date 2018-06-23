Police: Suspects sought after attempted abduction at Bucks County campground

- Police are investigating following an abduction attempt at a Bucks County campground.

At 6:45 p.m. on Friday, two young girls were reportedly approached by the suspects at Quakerwoods Campground in Quakertown, Pa.

Police say a conversation ensued before the suspects attempted to grab the girls, who then fled to a nearby residence.

The vehicle driven by the suspects is described as a red/orange pick-up truck with a black tailgate.