Police: Suspects sought after attempted abduction at Bucks County campground
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (WTXF) - Police are investigating following an abduction attempt at a Bucks County campground.
At 6:45 p.m. on Friday, two young girls were reportedly approached by the suspects at Quakerwoods Campground in Quakertown, Pa.
Police say a conversation ensued before the suspects attempted to grab the girls, who then fled to a nearby residence.
The vehicle driven by the suspects is described as a red/orange pick-up truck with a black tailgate.