Police: Woman arrested for operating one-pot meth lab inside car in Del.

- Police have arrested a woman they say is responsible for operating a one-pot meth lab while inside a car in Delaware.

Officers happened upon the discovery after pulling over a Volkswagen Jetta for a traffic violation on Fox Hollow Drive in Magnolia Sunday afternoon.

When Twenty-five-year-old Ashley Lane was pulled over Sunday afternoon after a trooper stopped her for a traffic violation on Fox Hollow Drive in Magnolia.

Both passengers in the vehicle — 25-year-old Ashley Lane and 30-year-old Sarah Bell — had warrants out for their arrests and were taken into custody.

When officers searched the vehicle, they discovered materials commonly used to manufacture methamphetamine.

Further investigation revealed that the materials belonged to Bell, and that she was actively manufacturing methamphetamine at the time the vehicle was stopped.

Bell has been charged with Unlawfully Operating a Clandestine Lab. The suspect is currently lodged at Dolores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution in lieu of $10,000 secured bail.

Lane has been charged with Failure To Signal, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and was released on $300 unsecured bail.