<!-- REGULAR STORY --> <!-- begin: STORY --> begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox29.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story403606608" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="403606608" data-article-version="1.0">Pros shunned sports bets 1 year ago. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="403606608" data-article-version="1.0">Pros shunned sports bets 1 year ago. Now, leagues are all-in</h1> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 27 2019 06:35PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Apr 28 2019 10:20AM EDT</span></p> (AP)</strong> - American professional sports leagues used to fight sports betting as an existential threat until the U.S. Supreme Court handed them a loss. They widely lost again when state legislatures rejected their pleas to be cut in on the action under new laws.</p><p>Now, nearly a year after the high court cleared the way for any state to choose whether to take wagers, the leagues have completely changed their tune to embrace the private deals offered via legalized sports gambling, both in young markets and prospective ones.</p><p>Numerous sports have inked marketing deals with gambling companies to become official sports betting providers, agreements that include a lot of cross-promotion and the ability for sportsbooks to use a wealth of official league data, which often goes beyond offerings of other providers.</p><p>Leagues and even individual teams now have employees whose main job is to seek out new business opportunities involving sports betting. An example: Major League Soccer is considering putting the names of bookmakers on player jerseys.</p><p>What a difference a year makes.</p><p>Only Nevada had offered bets on single games before May 14, 2018, when the Supreme Court struck down a law that had limited sports betting to four states that met a 1991 deadline to legalize it, siding with a challenge brought by New Jersey.</p><p>Now, eight states offer sports gambling, a few others are close to legalizing and dozens more are considering it.</p><p>Keith Wachtel, executive vice president of the National Hockey League, said the Supreme Court ruling changed his league's view "drastically."</p><p>"It created an opportunity for fan engagement. Our data gives us a new opportunity to look at sports betting, and it opens up a whole new amount of data for our fans," he said. "Player speed, hardest shot: you can (soon) bet on those things."</p><p>Joe Januszewski, executive vice president of baseball's Texas Rangers, said his game has long been known as "a slow, languid, unfolding pace game" that has been trying - with mixed results - to get younger people interested.</p><p>"With the next set of fans, that may not speak to them," he said. "We look at the burgeoning gambling and betting space to make our game more engaging for a whole new audience. The expansion of betting is how baseball is going to evolve in the 21st century."</p><p>Likewise, Scott Kaufman-Ross, head of fantasy sports and gaming for the NBA, is excited by ever-more involved fans.</p><p>"We know the person watching basketball is the most likely person to bet on basketball," he said. "And the person betting on basketball is more likely to watch more basketball."</p><p>Speaking Wednesday and Thursday at the Betting on Sports America conference, league and team officials unanimously embraced an industry they once fought so hard. Concerns about integrity and scandal have given way to optimism about licensing deals and surging fan bases.</p><p>Significantly, most executives said sports betting revenue is minor compared with broadcast rights and ticket sales. Its real potential, they said, is drawing new customers.</p><p>"Sports betting is about fan engagement," said Bill Ordower, executive vice president of Major League Soccer. "The revenue is second. We're excited about new ways for fans to connect. If you're betting on a game, you're more engaged with it."</p><p>Wachtel, the NHL executive, said part of that is because legalized sports betting is still relatively small.</p><p>"Look five years down the road where projections are that 40 percent of the country will be able to bet on a mobile device," he said. "That's a scale we haven't been able to reach."</p><p>Shelly Cayette, vice president of global partnerships for the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, said the challenge includes unifying the focus on sports betting toward fans.</p><p>"It's now getting everybody to see clearly that sports betting is a platform that allows the sport of basketball to grow, and that's our goal," she said. "We can't stay in business unless we continue to grow. And we now get to engage more with our fan base."</p><p>In one 24-hour period last fall, the National Basketball Association partnered with Sportradar and Genius Sports to distribute NBA betting data to sports betting providers in the U.S., and Major League Baseball partnered with MGM Resorts to become an official gambling partner in the U.S. and Japan. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge throws out ex-Penn State president's conviction</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 30 2019 06:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Apr 30 2019 06:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- A federal judge has thrown out former Penn State President Graham Spanier's child-endangerment conviction, less than a day before he was due to turn himself in to jail.</p><p>U.S. Magistrate Judge Karoline Mehalchick in Scranton, Pennsylvania, issued a decision late Tuesday that gave state prosecutors three months to retry Spanier.</p><p>She agreed with Spanier's argument he was improperly charged under a 2007 law for actions that occurred in 2001, when he was responding to a complaint about Jerry Sandusky showering with a boy on campus.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/teacher-accused-of-sexual-contact-with-student-and-providing-thc-laced-edibles" title="Teacher accused of indecent contact with student and providing THC-laced edibles" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/Teacher_accused_of_indecent_contact_with_0_7189619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/Teacher_accused_of_indecent_contact_with_0_7189619_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/Teacher_accused_of_indecent_contact_with_0_7189619_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/Teacher_accused_of_indecent_contact_with_0_7189619_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/Teacher_accused_of_indecent_contact_with_0_7189619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A teacher at Archbishop Carroll High School in Delaware County is accused of indecent contact with a student and providing THC-laced edibles." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teacher accused of indecent contact with student and providing THC-laced edibles</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 29 staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 30 2019 05:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Apr 30 2019 06:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A teacher at Archbishop Carroll High School in Delaware County is accused of indecent contact with a student and providing THC-laced edibles.</p><p>30-year-old Jeremiah Triplett is charged with institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, two counts of both endangering the welfare of a child and corruption of minors and one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor.</p><p>According to investigators, Triplett provided THC-laced edibles and shopping bags full of mini liquor bottles to share with two students. Triplett also vaped nicotine products with the juveniles, blowing the smoke into one another’s mouths, according to authorities. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/vandalism-in-chinatown-investigated-as-possible-bias-incident" title="Vandalism in Chinatown investigated as possible ‘bias incident"" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/Vandalism_in_Chinatown_investigated_as_p_0_7189517_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/Vandalism_in_Chinatown_investigated_as_p_0_7189517_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/Vandalism_in_Chinatown_investigated_as_p_0_7189517_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/Vandalism_in_Chinatown_investigated_as_p_0_7189517_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/Vandalism_in_Chinatown_investigated_as_p_0_7189517_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Philadelphia police say a statue was knocked down and smashed outside a school in Chinatown. Police and city leaders are wondering if the vandalism was motivated by hate. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vandalism in Chinatown investigated as possible ‘bias incident"</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 30 2019 04:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Apr 30 2019 05:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Philadelphia police say a statue was knocked down and smashed outside a school in Chinatown. </p><p>In front of the Folk Arts Cultural Treasures School in Chinatown sits a stone lion. It’s a male—with a ball under a front paw—a symbol of protection for the school building it guards. On the other side of the gate, there's an empty pedestal where the female lion once sat.</p><p>"This is a Chinese—Asian community—that reported to us that an important, significant symbol of their community was vandalized," Rue Landau with Philadelphia Human Relations Commission said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/entertainment/austin-city-limits-music-festival-2019-lineup-announced"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/04/30/acl_1556637039761_7188047_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo courtesy Austin City Limits Music Festival." title="acl_1556637039761-407693.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Austin City Limits Music Festival 2019 lineup announced</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/home/suspect-in-custody-after-shots-fired-at-uncc"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/04/30/Officials__Suspect_in_custody_after_shot_0_7189629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Officials__Suspect_in_custody_after_shot_0_20190430221522-403440"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Medic: 2 dead, 4 injured after shots fired at UNC Charlotte</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/teacher-accused-of-sexual-contact-with-student-and-providing-thc-laced-edibles"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/vlcsnap-2019-04-30-18h04m40s148_1556661892706_7189803_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Radnor police request any other possible victims or individuals with additional information to please contact the Radnor Police Department at 610-688-0503." title="Jeremy_Triplett"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Teacher accused of indecent contact with student and providing THC-laced edibles</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/vandalism-in-chinatown-investigated-as-possible-bias-incident"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/vlcsnap-2019-04-30-17h02m22s151_1556658157502_7189418_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Philadelphia police say a statue was knocked down and smashed outside a school in Chinatown. <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/judge-throws-out-ex-penn-state-president-s-conviction" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/03/20/Former%20Penn%20State%20president%20Graham%20Spanier%20AP_1490012164606_2904207_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/03/20/Former%20Penn%20State%20president%20Graham%20Spanier%20AP_1490012164606_2904207_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/03/20/Former%20Penn%20State%20president%20Graham%20Spanier%20AP_1490012164606_2904207_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/03/20/Former%20Penn%20State%20president%20Graham%20Spanier%20AP_1490012164606_2904207_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/03/20/Former%20Penn%20State%20president%20Graham%20Spanier%20AP_1490012164606_2904207_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former&#x20;Penn&#x20;State&#x20;president&#x20;Graham&#x20;Spanier&#x20;&#x28;AP&#x20;image&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Judge throws out ex-Penn State president's conviction</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/home/suspect-in-custody-after-shots-fired-at-uncc" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/04/30/Officials__Suspect_in_custody_after_shot_0_7189629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/04/30/Officials__Suspect_in_custody_after_shot_0_7189629_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/04/30/Officials__Suspect_in_custody_after_shot_0_7189629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/04/30/Officials__Suspect_in_custody_after_shot_0_7189629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/04/30/Officials__Suspect_in_custody_after_shot_0_7189629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Medic: 2 dead, 4 injured after shots fired at UNC Charlotte</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/teacher-accused-of-sexual-contact-with-student-and-providing-thc-laced-edibles" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/vlcsnap-2019-04-30-18h04m40s148_1556661892706_7189803_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/vlcsnap-2019-04-30-18h04m40s148_1556661892706_7189803_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/vlcsnap-2019-04-30-18h04m40s148_1556661892706_7189803_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/vlcsnap-2019-04-30-18h04m40s148_1556661892706_7189803_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/vlcsnap-2019-04-30-18h04m40s148_1556661892706_7189803_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Radnor&#x20;police&#x20;request&#x20;any&#x20;other&#x20;possible&#x20;victims&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;or&#x20;individuals&#x20;with&#x20;additional&#x20;information&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;to&#x20;please&#x20;contact&#x20;the&#x20;Radnor&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x20;at&#x20;610-688-0503&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teacher accused of indecent contact with student and providing THC-laced edibles</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/vandalism-in-chinatown-investigated-as-possible-bias-incident" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/vlcsnap-2019-04-30-17h02m22s151_1556658157502_7189418_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/vlcsnap-2019-04-30-17h02m22s151_1556658157502_7189418_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/vlcsnap-2019-04-30-17h02m22s151_1556658157502_7189418_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/vlcsnap-2019-04-30-17h02m22s151_1556658157502_7189418_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/vlcsnap-2019-04-30-17h02m22s151_1556658157502_7189418_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Philadelphia&#x20;police&#x20;say&#x20;a&#x20;statue&#x20;was&#x20;knocked&#x20;down&#x20;and&#x20;smashed&#x20;outside&#x20;a&#x20;school&#x20;in&#x20;Chinatown&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Vandalism in Chinatown investigated as possible ‘bias incident"</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/facebook-instant/teen-with-muscular-dsytrophy-graduates-high-school-from-hospital-bed-days-before-death" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/30/dakota%20johnon%20pair%202_1556652018383.jpg_7188852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/30/dakota%20johnon%20pair%202_1556652018383.jpg_7188852_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/30/dakota%20johnon%20pair%202_1556652018383.jpg_7188852_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/30/dakota%20johnon%20pair%202_1556652018383.jpg_7188852_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/30/dakota%20johnon%20pair%202_1556652018383.jpg_7188852_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dakota&#x20;Johnson&#x2c;&#x20;19&#x2c;&#x20;died&#x20;on&#x20;Friday&#x20;in&#x20;Tennessee&#x20;after&#x20;receiving&#x20;his&#x20;high&#x20;school&#x20;diploma&#x20;two&#x20;days&#x20;prior&#x2e;&#x20;His&#x20;teacher&#x2c;&#x20;Alison&#x20;Russell&#x2c;&#x20;helped&#x20;organize&#x20;the&#x20;ceremony&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;at&#x20;the&#x20;hospital&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Alison&#x20;Russell&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Teen with muscular dystrophy graduates high school from hospital bed days before death</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/local-news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 