Prosecutor: Suspect grabs gun from NJ officer, kills self

HILLSIDE, N.J. (AP) -- Authorities say a suspect in an attempted carjacking grabbed a gun from an officer and killed himself in a New Jersey police station.

The Union County prosecutor's office says 41-year-old Jermaine Covington of Baltimore left the scene of a 1 p.m. Friday traffic accident and a brief pursuit was curtailed for safety reasons. Police say he was spotted later and was arrested after trying to run and carjack another vehicle.

Prosecutors say he was handcuffed to a bar in an area for processing suspects at the Hillside police department headquarters when he grabbed a firearm from a passing officer's holster and shot and killed himself at about 4:45 p.m. Friday.

Covington was pronounced dead at the scene. Prosecutors say the circumstances remain under investigation.