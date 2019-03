- Route 309 was closed in both directions for several hours Thursday morning after state police say more than a dozen cars spun out, causing pile-ups on both sides of the road.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. Thursday morning on Route 309, just north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Route 309 was closed in both directions between Susquehanna Road and Bethlehem Pike until about 8 a.m.

Drivers of @PATurnpikeAlert getting a big bright warning Route 309 CLOSED. So hopefully they’ll figure out alternative exit plan before getting caught in miles long backups after multi vehicle crashes in icy road conditions in both directions near Susquehanna Road @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/UXv8xXGF0Q — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) February 28, 2019

State police say about 20 cars were involved in separate pile-ups on both sides of the roadway.

FOX 29’s Bob Kelly reported icy conditions in the area after some overnight precipitation quickly froze over. PennDOT crews spread salt on the roadway before reopening the road.

Multiple injuries were reported as a result of the crash, but officials at the scene tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley they did not appear to be serious.