Philadelphia police say they are searching for Rafiq Small who is wanted in connection with the shooting of a 13-year-old boy. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

- Philadelphia police are continuing their search for a 19-year-old man in connection with the shooting of a 13-year-old boy at a Southwest Philadelphia corner store.

Wednesday morning, Philadelphia police issued an arrest warrant for Rafiq Small, 19, of Lansdowne, Pa. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Investigators say the victim was heading into a store on the corner of Island and Woodland Avenues around 12:30 a.m. when gunfire broke out.

Surveillance video from the incident shows the victim and another young man standing outside the store when at least eight shots were fired. The victim was struck twice in the abdomen and ran into the store where he fell to the ground.

Bystanders inside the store tried to help the victim before first responders arrived and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police now say the 19-year-old man who was outside at the time of the shooting was in a dispute with Small over the sale of a BMW moments before the shooting occurred. He was not injured in the shooting.

Two young men told FOX 29's Jeff Cole that the victim lives with them in the ChildFirst Services group home around the corner on 71st. They say they were out late and unable to get into the home, so the 13-year-old went to the store.

FOX 29 has learned Philadelphia’s Department of Human Services has opened an investigation of ChildlFirst which contracts with the department. Workers at the group home refused to comment and later wouldn’t come to the door.