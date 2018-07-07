< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Self-described 'El Chapo of Opioids' faces federal charges addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/local-news/self-described-el-chapo-of-opioids-faces-federal-charges" addthis:title="Self-described 'El Chapo of Opioids' faces federal charges"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-406555626.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-406555626");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-406555626-345177870"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/07/drugs_pharmacy_medication_generic_070718_1530975878387_5767931_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/07/drugs_pharmacy_medication_generic_070718_1530975878387_5767931_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/07/drugs_pharmacy_medication_generic_070718_1530975878387_5767931_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/07/drugs_pharmacy_medication_generic_070718_1530975878387_5767931_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/07/drugs_pharmacy_medication_generic_070718_1530975878387_5767931_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo via Unsplash" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo via Unsplash</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-406555626-345177870" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/07/drugs_pharmacy_medication_generic_070718_1530975878387_5767931_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/07/drugs_pharmacy_medication_generic_070718_1530975878387_5767931_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/07/drugs_pharmacy_medication_generic_070718_1530975878387_5767931_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/07/drugs_pharmacy_medication_generic_070718_1530975878387_5767931_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/07/drugs_pharmacy_medication_generic_070718_1530975878387_5767931_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo via Unsplash" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo via Unsplash</figcaption> </figure> <a Posted May 13 2019 02:10PM EDT (AP)</strong> - A New Jersey doctor who authorities say referred to himself as the "El Chapo of Opioids" is facing federal charges.</p><p>Robert Delagente was scheduled in court Monday. The Oakland-based Delagente is charged with distributing a controlled dangerous substance and obstruction.</p><p>The U.S. attorney's office alleges Delagente prescribed opioids for patients without seeing them and often allowed them to choose their own dosage. He's also charged with altering medical records to hide his activities.</p><p>Both charges are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.</p><p>According to a criminal complaint, Delagente didn't monitor whether his patients were becoming addicted to the painkillers. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former President Jimmy Carter suffers broken hip</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 13 2019 03:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 13 2019 04:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former President Jimmy Carter is recovering after suffering a broken hip Monday morning.</p><p>App users: View full article here</p><p>According to a statement issued from the Carter Center, the former president was getting ready to go turkey hunting, something he is known to frequently do, when he suffered a fall.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/north-philadelphia-school-on-lockdown-after-bullets-found-inside" title="Lockdown lifted at North Philadelphia school after bullets found inside" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/01/05/Developing%20Story%20Graphic%20NEW_1483620154680_2497482_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/01/05/Developing%20Story%20Graphic%20NEW_1483620154680_2497482_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/01/05/Developing%20Story%20Graphic%20NEW_1483620154680_2497482_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/01/05/Developing%20Story%20Graphic%20NEW_1483620154680_2497482_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/01/05/Developing%20Story%20Graphic%20NEW_1483620154680_2497482_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lockdown lifted at North Philadelphia school after bullets found inside</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 29 staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 13 2019 02:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 13 2019 02:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A lockdown has been lifted at a North Philadelphia school after police say two bullets were discovered inside.</p><p>The Meade School, located on the 1600 block of North 18th Street, was placed on lockdown around 2:15 p.m. Monday.</p><p>The lockdown was lifted shortly before 2:45 p.m.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/nj-police-officer-admits-involvement-in-illegal-stops-shakedowns" title="NJ police officer admits involvement in illegal stops, shakedowns" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/20/police_car_cruiser_generic_101017_1519153959184_4983782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/20/police_car_cruiser_generic_101017_1519153959184_4983782_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/20/police_car_cruiser_generic_101017_1519153959184_4983782_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/20/police_car_cruiser_generic_101017_1519153959184_4983782_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/02/20/police_car_cruiser_generic_101017_1519153959184_4983782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>NJ police officer admits involvement in illegal stops, shakedowns</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 13 2019 01:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Another member of a northern New Jersey city's police force has admitted stealing money during illegal traffic stops and shakedowns and then falsifying reports.</p><p>Paterson Officer Matthew Torres faces up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty Monday to conspiracy to violate individuals' civil rights and filing a false police report.</p><p>Authorities say the 30-year-old Torres and other officers illegally stopped individuals and vehicles in Paterson and stole money from the people they stopped. (Photo by Rick Gershon/Getty Images)" title="diabetes blood test_1557777972837.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New study: Deadly 'flesh-eating' genital infection linked to certain diabetes medication</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/vet-warns-dog-owners-not-to-play-fetch-with-sticks-after-puppy-forced-to-undergo-surgery"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/13/Corona%20and%20Stick%2016x9_1557773247743.jpg_7252736_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Corona, a Labrador puppy in England, had a punctured esophagus after swallowing the stick pictured above and required surgery, according the veterinarian facility. (Photo credit: Paragon Veterinary Referrals)" title="Corona and Stick-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Vet warns dog owners not to play fetch with sticks after puppy forced to undergo surgery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-measles-cases-tops-800"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/28/Measles%20germs%20pic_1546020282274.png_6564173_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Measles germs pic_1546020282274.png-401096-401096-401096-401096-401096-401096.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>U.S. measles cases still climbing, topping 800 for year</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-study-deadly-flesh-eating-genital-infection-linked-to-certain-diabetes-medication" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/13/diabetes%20blood%20test_1557777972837.jpg_7253032_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/13/diabetes%20blood%20test_1557777972837.jpg_7253032_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/13/diabetes%20blood%20test_1557777972837.jpg_7253032_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/13/diabetes%20blood%20test_1557777972837.jpg_7253032_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/13/diabetes%20blood%20test_1557777972837.jpg_7253032_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;FDA&#x20;found&#x20;55&#x20;cases&#x20;of&#x20;Fournier&#x20;gangrene&#x20;in&#x20;patients&#x20;who&#x20;took&#x20;sodium-glucose&#x20;cotransporter-2&#x20;inhibitors&#x2e;&#x20;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Rick&#x20;Gershon&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>New study: Deadly 'flesh-eating' genital infection linked to certain diabetes medication</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/former-president-jimmy-carter-suffers-broken-hip" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/01/18/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20EVENT%206P_00.01.00.02_1547870597016.png_6648011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/01/18/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20EVENT%206P_00.01.00.02_1547870597016.png_6648011_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/01/18/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20EVENT%206P_00.01.00.02_1547870597016.png_6648011_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/01/18/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20EVENT%206P_00.01.00.02_1547870597016.png_6648011_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/01/18/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20EVENT%206P_00.01.00.02_1547870597016.png_6648011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Former President Jimmy Carter suffers broken hip</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/contests/classh-room-ritas-six-flags-giveaway" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/01/18/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20EVENT%206P_00.01.00.02_1547870597016.png_6648011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/01/18/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20EVENT%206P_00.01.00.02_1547870597016.png_6648011_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/01/18/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20EVENT%206P_00.01.00.02_1547870597016.png_6648011_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/01/18/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20EVENT%206P_00.01.00.02_1547870597016.png_6648011_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/01/18/V%20JIMMY%20CARTER%20EVENT%206P_00.01.00.02_1547870597016.png_6648011_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>ClassH-Room Rita's & Six Flags Giveaway Rules</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/facebook-instant/actress-felicity-huffman-pleads-guilty-in-college-admissions-scandal" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/13/GettyImages-1134735745_1280x720_1557776459825_7252948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/13/GettyImages-1134735745_1280x720_1557776459825_7252948_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/13/GettyImages-1134735745_1280x720_1557776459825_7252948_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/13/GettyImages-1134735745_1280x720_1557776459825_7252948_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/13/GettyImages-1134735745_1280x720_1557776459825_7252948_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Paul&#x20;Marotta&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Actress Felicity Huffman pleads guilty in college-admissions scandal</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/vet-warns-dog-owners-not-to-play-fetch-with-sticks-after-puppy-forced-to-undergo-surgery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/13/Corona%20and%20Stick%2016x9_1557773247743.jpg_7252736_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/13/Corona%20and%20Stick%2016x9_1557773247743.jpg_7252736_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/13/Corona%20and%20Stick%2016x9_1557773247743.jpg_7252736_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/13/Corona%20and%20Stick%2016x9_1557773247743.jpg_7252736_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/13/Corona%20and%20Stick%2016x9_1557773247743.jpg_7252736_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Corona&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;Labrador&#x20;puppy&#x20;in&#x20;England&#x2c;&#x20;had&#x20;a&#x20;punctured&#x20;esophagus&#x20;after&#x20;swallowing&#x20;the&#x20;stick&#x20;pictured&#x20;above&#x20;and&#x20;required&#x20;surgery&#x2c;&#x20;according&#x20;the&#x20;veterinarian&#x20;facility&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Paragon&#x20;Veterinary&#x20;Referrals&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Vet warns dog owners not to play fetch with sticks after puppy forced to undergo surgery</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 