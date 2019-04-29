< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="403845694" data-article-version="1.0">Student protesters occupy Swarthmore fraternity house, want it closed</h1>
</header> <p><strong class='dateline'>SWARTHMORE, Pa. (AP)</strong> - Student protesters at Swarthmore College occupied an on-campus fraternity house Monday following the leak of documents purportedly describing some members' derogatory comments and sexual assault jokes.</p><p>The demonstration is aimed at shutting down the Phi Psi chapter at the private liberal arts school in suburban Philadelphia. On Monday morning, about 30 students were sitting at the college-owned building, which is mainly used for Phi Psi parties and other social activities. As many as 100 protesters were there over the weekend.</p><p>"We're trying to force the college to make the right decision on this," senior Morgin Goldberg, 22, said.</p><p>Earlier this month, two campus publications, The Phoenix and Voices, released internal Phi Psi documents from 2012 to 2016 that they say were anonymously leaked. The redacted documents included jokes about sexual assault; derogatory comments about women, minorities and the LGBTQ community; videos and photos of sexual encounters where all parties may not have known they were being recorded - and even referenced a "rape attic."</p><p>The college said Monday that the authenticity of the documents has not yet been verified.</p><p>Goldberg said the school must terminate the fraternity's lease. Signs hanging read, "This house is ours" and, "Nothing has changed. Admin knew all along."</p><p>Phi Psi, which is not affiliated with a national organization, was suspended in 2016 for violating Swarthmore's alcohol and drug policy. It reopened for parties a year ago.</p><p>"We're hoping the college and board will understand the gravity of what has been occurring," Goldberg said.</p><p>A task force charged last year with exploring the role of Greek life on campus - Swarthmore has two fraternities and one sorority - is continuing its work and will be sharing its findings later this week, the college said in an emailed statement.</p><p>Swarthmore's Phi Psi chapter posted on its Facebook page, condemning the language in the documents.</p><p>"They are not representative of who we are today," the post read. "None of us would have joined the organization had this been the standard when we arrived at Swarthmore."</p><p>After the protests started Saturday, Swarthmore College President Valerie Smith suspended activities at both Phi Psi and the school's only other fraternity, Delta Upsilon. But demonstrators want the school to go even further.</p><p>"We don't think (fraternities) have a place on campus," Goldberg said.</p><p>The school's only sorority functions as a community organization and does not have an on-campus house like the two fraternities. It does not hold parties, she said.</p><p>Swarthmore is home to about 1,600 students. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Judge throws out ex-Penn State president's conviction</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 30 2019 06:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Apr 30 2019 06:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- A federal judge has thrown out former Penn State President Graham Spanier's child-endangerment conviction, less than a day before he was due to turn himself in to jail.</p><p>U.S. Magistrate Judge Karoline Mehalchick in Scranton, Pennsylvania, issued a decision late Tuesday that gave state prosecutors three months to retry Spanier.</p><p>She agreed with Spanier's argument he was improperly charged under a 2007 law for actions that occurred in 2001, when he was responding to a complaint about Jerry Sandusky showering with a boy on campus.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/teacher-accused-of-sexual-contact-with-student-and-providing-thc-laced-edibles" title="Teacher accused of indecent contact with student and providing THC-laced edibles" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/Teacher_accused_of_indecent_contact_with_0_7189619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/Teacher_accused_of_indecent_contact_with_0_7189619_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/Teacher_accused_of_indecent_contact_with_0_7189619_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/Teacher_accused_of_indecent_contact_with_0_7189619_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/Teacher_accused_of_indecent_contact_with_0_7189619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A teacher at Archbishop Carroll High School in Delaware County is accused of indecent contact with a student and providing THC-laced edibles." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teacher accused of indecent contact with student and providing THC-laced edibles</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 29 staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 30 2019 05:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Apr 30 2019 06:11PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A teacher at Archbishop Carroll High School in Delaware County is accused of indecent contact with a student and providing THC-laced edibles.</p><p>30-year-old Jeremiah Triplett is charged with institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, two counts of both endangering the welfare of a child and corruption of minors and one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor.</p><p>According to investigators, Triplett provided THC-laced edibles and shopping bags full of mini liquor bottles to share with two students. Triplett also vaped nicotine products with the juveniles, blowing the smoke into one another’s mouths, according to authorities. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/vandalism-in-chinatown-investigated-as-possible-bias-incident" title="Vandalism in Chinatown investigated as possible ‘bias incident"" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/Vandalism_in_Chinatown_investigated_as_p_0_7189517_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/Vandalism_in_Chinatown_investigated_as_p_0_7189517_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/Vandalism_in_Chinatown_investigated_as_p_0_7189517_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/Vandalism_in_Chinatown_investigated_as_p_0_7189517_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/Vandalism_in_Chinatown_investigated_as_p_0_7189517_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Philadelphia police say a statue was knocked down and smashed outside a school in Chinatown. Police and city leaders are wondering if the vandalism was motivated by hate. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vandalism in Chinatown investigated as possible ‘bias incident"</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Apr 30 2019 04:38PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Apr 30 2019 05:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Philadelphia police say a statue was knocked down and smashed outside a school in Chinatown. </p><p>In front of the Folk Arts Cultural Treasures School in Chinatown sits a stone lion. It’s a male—with a ball under a front paw—a symbol of protection for the school building it guards. On the other side of the gate, there's an empty pedestal where the female lion once sat.</p><p>"This is a Chinese—Asian community—that reported to us that an important, significant symbol of their community was vandalized," Rue Landau with Philadelphia Human Relations Commission said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/ikea-issues-safety-warning-about-changing-table-after-3-injuries-reported"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/30/ikea_sundvikchangingtablesfile_043019_1556664147887_7190032_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="IKEA's SUNDVIK changing table and chest is shown in three available colors in file photos. (Photo courtesy: IKEA)" title="ikea_sundvikchangingtablesfile_043019-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>IKEA issues safety warning about changing table after 3 injuries reported</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/entertainment/austin-city-limits-music-festival-2019-lineup-announced"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/04/30/acl_1556637039761_7188047_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo courtesy Austin City Limits Music Festival." title="acl_1556637039761-407693.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Austin City Limits Music Festival 2019 lineup announced</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/home/suspect-in-custody-after-shots-fired-at-uncc"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/04/30/Police_lead_person_away_in_handcuffs_0_7190493_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Police_lead_person_away_in_handcuffs_0_20190430230813-403440"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at UNC Charlotte; suspect in custody</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/teacher-accused-of-sexual-contact-with-student-and-providing-thc-laced-edibles"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/30/vlcsnap-2019-04-30-18h04m40s148_1556661892706_7189803_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" 