Suspect accused of rape at gunpoint in custody after barricade situation in Olney

- A suspect is in custody after an overnight barricade situation in Olney.

Police and SWAT teams were on the 5200 block of Marwood Road around 4 a.m. Sunday

A man had barricaded himself inside a home after police responded to a report of rape at gunpoint.

According to police, the female victim had gone to her ex-boyfriend’s home, where she ended up falling asleep on the couch. When she woke up, the ex-boyfriend was reportedly on top of her, raping her and beating her up.

The victim told police she then FaceTimed some friends, who called 911 for her.

When police attempted to enter the home, the suspect reportedly ran to the back of the residence, armed with a gun. A barricade situation then ensued.

The suspect was taken into custody just before 6 a.m.

