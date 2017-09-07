Suspects sought in Little Caesar's armed robbery in Grays Ferry

- Philadelphia Police are looking to identify four men they say held up a Grays Ferry pizza shop last week.

The incident occurred back on August 31, around 10:30 p.m. at the Little Caeser’s Pizza Shop on the 2800 block of Grays Ferry Avenue.

Police say the suspects entered the store and approached the counter as the store was closing, when two of them jumped over the counter. As the suspects began to leave, one of them took several bottles of soda from the fridge and left the store with the others.

When the employee tried to get the license plate of the car they were driving in, the second suspect pointed a gun at the employee and threatened to shoot. The suspect who had taken the soda, then punched the employee, knocking him to the ground.

The suspects fled the scene in a black Nissan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.