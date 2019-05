- Students at Souderton Area Senior High School are prohibited from bringing bags to school Thursday after school officials say a suspicious note was found in the school.

School officials say a suspicious but “non-credible” note was found in the school late Wednesday night prompting a search of the school.

The school was declared safe, but the school decided to take action in an abundance of caution.

Students were prohibited from bringing any bags, including book bags, backpacks, and athletic bags into school Thursday. Any bags that were brought into the school would be searched by school security.

In addition, all before school activities were canceled Thursday.