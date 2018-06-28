Thursday storms to lead into likely weekend heat wave

- Severe thunderstorms impacted parts of the Delaware Valley Thursday morning, and more of that rain could reach later in the day.

Heavy downpours, thunder, and lightning may have impacted your commute Thursday as a front moved through the area and made its way to the shore.

Those storms are expected to be offshore by mid-morning, leaving behind hot and muggy conditions. Some pop-up storms could bring a brief round two Thursday afternoon.

Thursday’s high of 88 will just be a preview of the heat wave we are likely to see starting Friday.

Friday is expected to reach a high of 92 with things heating up to 95 and 96 degrees Saturday and Sunday. If a heat wave becomes official, it will be the first of 2018.

Monday is also expected to bring highs in the mid-90s.

