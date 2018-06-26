WATERMELON MASSACRE: Semi hauling watermelons overturns at I-485/I-77 interchange in north Charlotte

- Clean-up crews worked for several hours to clear hundreds of watermelons that spilled onto the road after a tractor-trailer overturned Tuesday afternoon in north Charlotte.App users click here.

The crash happened around noon on I-485 inner ramp to northbound I-77. According to Huntersville Fire, a tractor-trailer hauling watermelons overturned, blocking the entire ramp. Traffic was delayed for hours as crews worked to upright the semi and clear all of the produce from the road.

Station 1 & @LongCreekFD working an MVA, involving a tractor trailer on its side, the I485 inner loop ramp to I77 Northbound, Use caution & YIELD to responding units #MoveOver #CLTtraffic #CLTwx — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) June 26, 2018

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver was "going too fast for the curve" and his load shifted. The driver was unfamiliar and took the off ramp too fast. It's unclear if anyone was injured.

Drivers are urged to use caution and yield to responding units.