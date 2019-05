- An athletic trainer at Upper Darby High School died during the Broad Street Run on Sunday, the school district announced Monday.

Brian Smart reportedly passed away after suffering a heart attack.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce that, during yesterday's Broad Street Run, UDHS athletic trainer Brian Smart suffered a heart attack and passed away," the district said in a statement.

The district also shared a note from Smart's father to its athletic director:

"Thank you very much for such kind words and your prayers. The world certainly lost a good one yesterday… Brian really enjoyed working in UD…working with you and the students of Upper Darby."

"It is obvious that Brian was beloved by the students that he worked with, and we've been receiving messages all morning about his passing," the district added.

Information regarding funeral services for Smart has yet to be announced.