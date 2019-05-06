< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Upper Darby High School athletic trainer dies during Broad Street Run <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox29.com/news/local-news/upper-darby-high-school-athletic-trainer-dies-during-broad-street-run" data-title="Upper Darby High School athletic trainer dies during Broad Street Run" addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/local-news/upper-darby-high-school-athletic-trainer-dies-during-broad-street-run" addthis:title="Upper Darby High School athletic trainer dies during Broad Street Run"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-405246495");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-405246495-405246443"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/brian_smart_upper_darby_050619_1557168526685_7225041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/brian_smart_upper_darby_050619_1557168526685_7225041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/brian_smart_upper_darby_050619_1557168526685_7225041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/brian_smart_upper_darby_050619_1557168526685_7225041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/brian_smart_upper_darby_050619_1557168526685_7225041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Brian Smart, an athletic trainer at Upper Darby High School, died during the Broad Street Run on Sunday, according to the school district." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Brian Smart, an athletic trainer at Upper Darby High School, died during the Broad Street Run on Sunday, according to the school district.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405246495-405246443" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/brian_smart_upper_darby_050619_1557168526685_7225041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/brian_smart_upper_darby_050619_1557168526685_7225041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/brian_smart_upper_darby_050619_1557168526685_7225041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/brian_smart_upper_darby_050619_1557168526685_7225041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/brian_smart_upper_darby_050619_1557168526685_7225041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg Brian Smart, an athletic trainer at Upper Darby High School, died during the Broad Street Run on Sunday, according to the school district. id="relatedHeadlines-405246495" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>UPPER DARBY, Pa. (FOX 29)</strong> - An athletic trainer at Upper Darby High School died during the Broad Street Run on Sunday, the school district announced Monday.</p><p>Brian Smart reportedly passed away after suffering a heart attack.</p><p>"It is with a heavy heart that we announce that, during yesterday's Broad Street Run, UDHS athletic trainer Brian Smart suffered a heart attack and passed away," the district said in a statement.</p><p>The district also shared a note from Smart's father to its athletic director: </p><p>"Thank you very much for such kind words and your prayers. More Local News Stories

New classes of engineers seen as antidote to NJ Transit woes
The first of several new classes of New Jersey Transit railroad engineers is poised to take the wheel this summer. 

The agency says that will help lessen some of the effects of schedule reductions due to track repairs. 

Ten men and two women were recognized Monday by Gov. Phil Murphy for completing their classroom training. The Democrat has made improving the embattled transit agency one of his chief priorities in his first term.

Man, 19, gets 2 life terms in Bucks County prom night slayings
A man has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms without possibility of parole in the murders of two men during a prom night altercation last spring in suburban Philadelphia.

Nineteen-year-old Joseph Williams was convicted of killing Zyisean McDuffy and Tommy Ballard, both 19, during an argument in front of a mutual friend's Bristol Township home in May 2018.

Authorities in Bucks County said the slayings, which came as some teenagers were heading to the local high school's prom, stemmed from tensions between two rival neighborhood groups. Williams was also convicted of attempted homicide and evidence-tampering.

Protesters chant 'stop taking bribes' in Pennsylvania House
Demonstrators chanted "stop taking bribes" and threw dollar bills from a balcony in Pennsylvania's House chamber as part of a protest over state law that doesn't limit the value of gifts that lawmakers may accept from lobbyists and others.

Capitol police officers led the demonstrators out shortly after they began chanting in the House gallery, several stories above the chamber floor as lawmakers and staff looked on.

Demonstrators also unfurled a banner that read, "Some are guilty, all are responsible." All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>New classes of engineers seen as antidote to NJ Transit woes</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 01:07PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The first of several new classes of New Jersey Transit railroad engineers is poised to take the wheel this summer. </p><p>The agency says that will help lessen some of the effects of schedule reductions due to track repairs. </p><p>Ten men and two women were recognized Monday by Gov. Phil Murphy for completing their classroom training. The Democrat has made improving the embattled transit agency one of his chief priorities in his first term.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/man-19-gets-2-life-terms-in-bucks-county-prom-night-slayings" title="Man, 19, gets 2 life terms in Bucks County prom night slayings" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/joseph_williams_mug_050619_1557160767342_7224105_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/joseph_williams_mug_050619_1557160767342_7224105_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/joseph_williams_mug_050619_1557160767342_7224105_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/joseph_williams_mug_050619_1557160767342_7224105_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/joseph_williams_mug_050619_1557160767342_7224105_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Joseph Williams, 19, was convicted of killing Zyisean McDuffy and Tommy Ballard during an argument outside a Bristol Township home in May 2018." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man, 19, gets 2 life terms in Bucks County prom night slayings</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 12:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms without possibility of parole in the murders of two men during a prom night altercation last spring in suburban Philadelphia.</p><p>Nineteen-year-old Joseph Williams was convicted of killing Zyisean McDuffy and Tommy Ballard, both 19, during an argument in front of a mutual friend's Bristol Township home in May 2018.</p><p>Authorities in Bucks County said the slayings, which came as some teenagers were heading to the local high school's prom, stemmed from tensions between two rival neighborhood groups. Williams was also convicted of attempted homicide and evidence-tampering.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/gift-ban-demonstrators-head-to-pennsylvania-s-capitol" title="Protesters chant 'stop taking bribes' in Pennsylvania House" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/march_on_harrisburg_michael_hodgson_050619_1557159553316_7223690_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/march_on_harrisburg_michael_hodgson_050619_1557159553316_7223690_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/march_on_harrisburg_michael_hodgson_050619_1557159553316_7223690_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/march_on_harrisburg_michael_hodgson_050619_1557159553316_7223690_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/06/march_on_harrisburg_michael_hodgson_050619_1557159553316_7223690_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="March on Harrisburg demonstrators protest state law over gifts lawmakers may accept from people seeking to influence them. (Photo by Michael Hodgson / March on Harrisburg)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Protesters chant 'stop taking bribes' in Pennsylvania House</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 06 2019 12:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 06 2019 01:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Demonstrators chanted "stop taking bribes" and threw dollar bills from a balcony in Pennsylvania's House chamber as part of a protest over state law that doesn't limit the value of gifts that lawmakers may accept from lobbyists and others.</p><p>Capitol police officers led the demonstrators out shortly after they began chanting in the House gallery, several stories above the chamber floor as lawmakers and staff looked on.</p><p>Demonstrators also unfurled a banner that read, "Some are guilty, all are responsible."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/wendys-spicy-chicken-nuggets-will-return-to-menu-thanks-to-tweet-from-chance-the-rapper"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/getty_chancerapperwendyssplit_050619_1557163862775_7224164_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Chance the Rapper is shown in a file photo alongside another file photo of a Wendy's restaurant. (Photos by Justin Sullivan/Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)" title="getty_chancerapperwendyssplit_050619-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets will return to menu thanks to tweet from Chance the Rapper</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/2-million-pounds-of-pf-changs-frozen-meals-recalled"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/P.F.%20Chang%27s%20banner_1557164409888.jpg_7224391_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Products subject to recall. (USDA)" title="P.F. Chang's banner_1557164409888.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 million pounds of P.F. Chang's frozen meals recalled</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/scientists-identify-new-smaller-cousin-of-9-ton-t-rex"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/GCTAmyT_rex_cousin-5cd07083dd173300c31dd28b_1_May_06_2019_18_04_24_poster_1557166066563_7224871_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The newly named tyrannosauroid dinosaur, Suskityrannus hazelae, stood around 3 feet tall at the hip and was about 9 feet long, according to Virginia Tech. (Photo Credit: Virginia Tech)" title="GCTAmyT_rex_cousin-5cd07083dd173300c31dd28b_1_May_06_2019_18_04_24_poster_1557166066563-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Scientists identify new, smaller 'cousin' of 9-ton T. rex</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/over-the-moon-beaming-prince-harry-speaks-after-birth-of-royal-baby"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/Prince%20HARRY%20resize_1557165337327.jpg_7224170_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks to the media at Windsor Castle following the birth of his son on May 06, 2019 in Windsor, United Kingdom. <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/wendys-spicy-chicken-nuggets-will-return-to-menu-thanks-to-tweet-from-chance-the-rapper" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/getty_chancerapperwendyssplit_050619_1557163862775_7224164_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/getty_chancerapperwendyssplit_050619_1557163862775_7224164_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/getty_chancerapperwendyssplit_050619_1557163862775_7224164_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/getty_chancerapperwendyssplit_050619_1557163862775_7224164_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/getty_chancerapperwendyssplit_050619_1557163862775_7224164_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chance&#x20;the&#x20;Rapper&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;alongside&#x20;another&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;of&#x20;a&#x20;Wendy&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;restaurant&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photos&#x20;by&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Emma&#x20;McIntyre&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Wendy's spicy chicken nuggets will return to menu thanks to tweet from Chance the Rapper</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/2-million-pounds-of-pf-changs-frozen-meals-recalled" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/P.F.%20Chang%27s%20banner_1557164409888.jpg_7224391_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/P.F.%20Chang%27s%20banner_1557164409888.jpg_7224391_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/P.F.%20Chang%27s%20banner_1557164409888.jpg_7224391_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/P.F.%20Chang%27s%20banner_1557164409888.jpg_7224391_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/P.F.%20Chang%27s%20banner_1557164409888.jpg_7224391_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Products&#x20;subject&#x20;to&#x20;recall&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;USDA&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 million pounds of P.F. Chang's frozen meals recalled</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/scientists-identify-new-smaller-cousin-of-9-ton-t-rex" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/GCTAmyT_rex_cousin-5cd07083dd173300c31dd28b_1_May_06_2019_18_04_24_poster_1557166066563_7224871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/GCTAmyT_rex_cousin-5cd07083dd173300c31dd28b_1_May_06_2019_18_04_24_poster_1557166066563_7224871_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/GCTAmyT_rex_cousin-5cd07083dd173300c31dd28b_1_May_06_2019_18_04_24_poster_1557166066563_7224871_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/GCTAmyT_rex_cousin-5cd07083dd173300c31dd28b_1_May_06_2019_18_04_24_poster_1557166066563_7224871_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/GCTAmyT_rex_cousin-5cd07083dd173300c31dd28b_1_May_06_2019_18_04_24_poster_1557166066563_7224871_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;newly&#x20;named&#x20;tyrannosauroid&#x20;dinosaur&#x2c;&#x20;Suskityrannus&#x20;hazelae&#x2c;&#x20;stood&#x20;around&#x20;3&#x20;feet&#x20;tall&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;hip&#x20;and&#x20;was&#x20;about&#x20;9&#x20;feet&#x20;long&#x2c;&#x20;according&#x20;to&#x20;Virginia&#x20;Tech&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Credit&#x3a;&#x20;Virginia&#x20;Tech&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Scientists identify new, smaller 'cousin' of 9-ton T. rex</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/over-the-moon-beaming-prince-harry-speaks-after-birth-of-royal-baby" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/Prince%20HARRY%20resize_1557165337327.jpg_7224170_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/Prince%20HARRY%20resize_1557165337327.jpg_7224170_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/Prince%20HARRY%20resize_1557165337327.jpg_7224170_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/Prince%20HARRY%20resize_1557165337327.jpg_7224170_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/06/Prince%20HARRY%20resize_1557165337327.jpg_7224170_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Prince&#x20;Harry&#x2c;&#x20;Duke&#x20;of&#x20;Sussex&#x20;speaks&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;media&#x20;at&#x20;Windsor&#x20;Castle&#x20;following&#x20;the&#x20;birth&#x20;of&#x20;his&#x20;son&#x20;on&#x20;May&#x20;06&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Windsor&#x2c;&#x20;United&#x20;Kingdom&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Steve&#x20;Parsons&#x20;-&#x20;WPA&#x20;Pool&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Over the moon': Beaming Prince Harry speaks after birth of royal baby</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/new-classes-of-engineers-seen-as-antidote-to-nj-transit-woes-1" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/23/nj_transit_train_generic_01_072318_1532361541960_5836609_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/23/nj_transit_train_generic_01_072318_1532361541960_5836609_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/23/nj_transit_train_generic_01_072318_1532361541960_5836609_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/23/nj_transit_train_generic_01_072318_1532361541960_5836609_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/07/23/nj_transit_train_generic_01_072318_1532361541960_5836609_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;via&#x20;NJ&#x20;Transit&#x2f;Facebook" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New classes of engineers seen as antidote to NJ Transit woes</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/local-news"> More Stories <i 