- Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Kensington Wednesday night.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on the 1900 block of East Madison Street.

Police say a 32-year-old man was able to drive himself to Episcopal Hospital after he was shot in the head and hip. He was transferred to Temple University Hospital where he was later listed in critical condition.

The second victim, a 31-year-old man, was shot in the leg. He was listed in stable condition.

Investigators say as many as 12 shots were fired at the scene. Police do not have a suspect or a known motive at this time.