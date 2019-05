- Philadelphia police are searching for a man they say used a machete during an attempted abduction in South Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. in the parking lot of the Hawthorne Lofts on the 1200 block of Fitzwater Street.

Surveillance video of the incident shows the suspect entering the parking lot, armed with a machete, and began checking to see if a number of car doors were locked.

Police say the suspect had been checking doors for over an hour when a 58-year-old woman walked into the lot. At that time, the suspect appeared from behind an SUV with the machete in hand and ordered the victim to get into the car.

The victim then threw her keys to the ground and ran away, with the suspect giving chase before he was apparently startled by another incoming car.

Police have only described the suspect as a black male at this time.

If you recognize the suspect or have more information about the incident, you are asked to contact police.