- Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate a man in connection with a shooting that sent two women to the hospital over the weekend in Nicetown

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the 3800 block of North 16th Street.

Police say two women were sitting in a car waiting for roadside service when two men walked past their car.

Surveillance video then shows one of the men pull out a handgun and firing multiple shots into the back window of the car. A 21-year-old woman was shot in the neck and a 20-year-old woman was struck in the back. They were transported to Temple University Hospital for treatment.

Both men fled the scene on foot and were last seen running south on 16th Street from Butler Street.

Police have described the suspect as a black male with light complexion between 20-30 years old. The suspect also had a beard and possibly a tattoo on the left side of his neck near his shoulder.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact police.