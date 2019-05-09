< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="405858765" data-article-version="1.0">Video: Suspects sought in armed robbery at East Mount Airy Sprint store</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 08:44AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-405858765"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 09 2019 09:07AM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 09 2019 09:10AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Sprint%20Store%20Robbery%20East%20Mount%20Airy_1557407109994.png_7239367_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Sprint%20Store%20Robbery%20East%20Mount%20Airy_1557407109994.png_7239367_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Sprint%20Store%20Robbery%20East%20Mount%20Airy_1557407109994.png_7239367_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Sprint%20Store%20Robbery%20East%20Mount%20Airy_1557407109994.png_7239367_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Sprint%20Store%20Robbery%20East%20Mount%20Airy_1557407109994.png_7239367_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405858765-405861372" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Sprint%20Store%20Robbery%20East%20Mount%20Airy_1557407109994.png_7239367_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Sprint%20Store%20Robbery%20East%20Mount%20Airy_1557407109994.png_7239367_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Sprint%20Store%20Robbery%20East%20Mount%20Airy_1557407109994.png_7239367_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Sprint%20Store%20Robbery%20East%20Mount%20Airy_1557407109994.png_7239367_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/09/Sprint%20Store%20Robbery%20East%20Mount%20Airy_1557407109994.png_7239367_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405858765" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>EAST MOUNT AIRY (FOX 29)</strong> - Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate two men they say robbed a cellphone store earlier this week.</p><p>The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Sprint Store on the 7200 block of Crittenden Street in East Mount Airy.</p><p>Police say an employee was approaching the door to open for the day when one of the suspects ran up behind him and forced him into the store at gunpoint.</p><p>Surveillance video from inside the store then shows the suspect ordering the employee to walk on his knees to the store’s back office to open a safe.</p><p>Once the safe was opened, the suspect took $42 from a cash drawer, while police say the second suspect waited outside, acting as a lookout.</p><p>Video shows the suspects meeting at a rear entrance before they fled the store.</p><p>No shots were fire and no injuries were reported.</p><p>Police have described the suspects as two black males with medium builds, and say the suspect that acted as the lookout was referred to as "D" or "Deek" by the other suspect. </p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var 