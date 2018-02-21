Vikings Foundation sends thank you note, confetti to Eagles fans who donated

A view of the Vince Lombardi trophy after the Philadelphia Eagles 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings are thanking Philadelphia Eagles fans who made donations to their foundation as a way of making up for the unruly behavior of fellow fans ahead of two teams' NFC Championship matchup.

The Vikings Foundation, as well as the Mike Zimmer Foundation, saw an influx of donations from Eagles fans who had left messages apologizing for the way the Vikings and their fans were treated at the game.

Some of the messages included:

"Thanks for being great opponents, from an Eagles fan with love."

"Happy to support a wonderful cause. Best of luck next season from a diehard Eagles fan."

"From Philadelphia with love – truly sorry for the way Vikings fans were treated in our city. We look forward to meeting you guys in the playoffs for years to come!"

To thank Eagles fans for their contributions the Vikings decided to send their Philadelphia donors a thank you.

So the team sent a small jar filled with confetti from the Eagles Super Bowl win in Minneapolis, along with a small note that reads:

“Congratulations on your Super Bowl win Eagles Fans! To show our appreciation of your donation to the Minnesota Vikings Foundation we are excited to present you with this jar of authentic Eagle’s confetti from Super Bowl 52. Your positive attitude and great sportsmanship toward the Minnesota Vikings did not go unnoticed or unappreciated. Thank you and SKOL!”