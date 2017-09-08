Violent night leaves 2 dead, 3 injured in Philadelphia

- A violent night in Philadelphia has police investigating three separate shootings that all occurred within a matter of hours.

In Fairmount, a 38-year-old man has died after police say he was shot in the face along the 1500 block of Melon Street.

The victim was walking with his young daughter around 8 p.m. Thursday when shots rang out. Police say the victim’s wallet and cell phone were stolen.

In Fairhill, a man was shot in the neck on the 3100 block of North 6th Street. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Three people are critical condition after they were shot on South 21st Street in the city’s Point Breeze neighborhood.

So far, no arrests have been made in any of the incidents.