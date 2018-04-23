Walt Disney World Resort to hold hiring event for over 3,500 positions

- Walt Disney World has announced that they are holding a spring hiring event to fill over 3,500 roles across the resort.

The annual spring hiring event will take place throughout the months of April and May.

Available positions include full-time, part-time, and seasonal roles within housekeeping, transportation, lifeguard, food and beverage, and many more.

Candidates can apply online HERE or attend one of several in-person spring job fairs that enable interested applicants to apply and interview on the spot:

Housekeeping Hiring Days & Job Fair: Housekeeping Hiring Days are held every Monday through Friday throughout April and May from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and on Wednesday, May 9, a housekeeping job fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. -– all held at the Walt Disney World Resort Casting Center.

Lifeguard Job Fairs : On Saturday, April 21 at Mickey's Retreat and Wednesday, May 2 at Typhoon Lagoon, candidates who are 16 years or older will interview and complete onsite swim tests for an opportunity to become part of the Disney team.

Culinary Job Fair: On Monday, April 23, at ESPN Wide World of Sports, qualified candidates can learn about available culinary roles, meet with chefs and interview with recruiters.

Bus Driver Online Job Fair: Held online through May 31, candidates interested in joining a team that's always on the move can apply for available part-time and full-time roles.

Disney is offering eligible candidates various hiring bonuses of up to $3,000 as part of the big spring hiring event. Full eligibility requirements are listed HERE.