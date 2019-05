- Temperatures are staying cooler in the Delaware Valley Thursday before a warm front kicks off a rollercoaster of a weather weekend.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and highs in the mid-60s. A warm front will be trying to make it’s way north through the day, but will only make slow progress.

Come Friday, we’ll be looking at highs in the upper 70s, with a chance of late thunderstorms.

By Saturday temperatures will begin their gradual descent with highs around 70 and a little more sunshine.

Temperatures may have a hard time reaching the 60s on Sunday with rain expected to dampen Mother’s Day.