- Thursday started off in a fog for most of the area with rain, thunderstorms and warmer temperatures expected later in the day.

Fog advisories were issued for most of the area Thursday morning and expire at 9 a.m.

Temperatures are expected to reach the 80s across the area, but the warm-up will be bringing a threat of severe weather.

DOWNLOAD: Get the FOX 29 Weather Authority App

Southern parts of our area are facing a marginal risk of strong or severe thunderstorms Thursday afternoon.

The moisture won’t exactly be moving on with more rain and storms possible Friday, and a chance of showers Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will be cooling back off by Friday with highs in the low 70s.