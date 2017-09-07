Weather Authority: Plenty of sunshine, cooler temps in the forecast

- Thursday will bring an end to the rainy stretch that started off the week in the Philadelphia area, but the cooler temperatures will remain.

The sun is back for the day as clouds move out of the area along with the rainy cold front.

That front left behind some cooler temps with a high of just 74 Thursday, and more of the same through the beginning of next week.

Next week will also bring the next chance of rain, likely around Tuesday night.

Thursday: Morning showers and afternoon sun; High of 74

Friday: Sunny and nice; High of 75

Saturday: Sunny and cooler; High of 70

Sunday: Sunny and nice; High of 73

Monday: Sunny and nice, High of 75