Local students walk out of classrooms in unity with Florida students

- Police cruisers, lights flashing, cops on foot all in front of Voorhees’ Eastern Regional High School.

Not for a school shooting, but a student rally to remember the 17 slaughtered in Parkland, Florida.

“Kids and parents coming to school not feeling good. Not feeling safe. It should be a safe environment,” said high school senior Juan Martinez.

As students voice their concerns and fears, the debate grows on how best to defend children in classrooms from crazed killers with military weapons.

“It’s scary, scary from the time I started this career to where we are now,” said Lt. Dennis Ober of the Voorhees Police.

In this regional school of 19-hundred, there’s an armed cop at the front door and two roaming the corridors.

But, some wonder if that’s enough.

Should teachers or administrators take up arms ready to shoot it out with a gunman?

New Jersey’s Attorney General says vigilance is one answer to school attacks.

“In the majority of cases there have been red flags, warning signs, such as social media postings or comments to fellow students,” said N.J. Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.

A spokesperson for Philadelphia’s teachers union says in poor communities violence creeps into schools from neighborhoods racked with gun violence.

People live it daily, but kids are pushing back.

“I’ve had incidents in my life, I’m used to it. And, others are. That’s what it’s all about, others,” said Martinez.

