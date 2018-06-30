Lower Merion Police seek help locating endangered, missing man

- Police in Lower Merion are asking for help in locating an endangered, missing man.

Terrance Hall, 29, was reported missing from his home on South Merion Avenue in Bryn Mawr Saturday. Lower Merion Police report Hall has diminished mental capacity. He resides in a group room and receives 24-hour supervision. Officials say Hall is not permitted to leave the home without a staff member escorting him.

Hall was last seen at the residence 1:30 Saturday afternoon. He is 5’6” and 175 pounds. He has a small, black afro and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, tan pants, neon orange and black Nike shoes and had white and light blue headphones.

Hall is reported as an endangered missing person. Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact Lower Merion Police at 610-649-1000.

