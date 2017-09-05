Man, 24, fatally shot in head a half block away from home in North Philadelphia

- Homicide detectives combed two scenes in North Philadelphia Tuesday evening where a 24-year-old man was shot to death.

Officers on the 3000 block of North 25th Street were investigating a car there when they heard several gunshots a half a block away. They went to check it out and came face to face with the victim.

“Then they saw a male running towards them. That male then collapsed on the sidewalk,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small. Police say the victim was shot at the intersection of Clearfield and Stillman. Several large caliber spent shell casings were found there, but the victim took off running after he was shot.

“We know he was hit at least two times, once in the head and the torso, but this 24-year-old victim was still able to run about a half a block east on Clearfield and then south on 25th Street where he collapsed,” said Chief Inspector Small.

Detectives are going door to door looking at surveillance video from corner stores and homes. Right now, they don’t have a description of the suspect, a motive nor witnesses.

It happened around 7 p.m. Police took the victim to Temple University Hospital where he died twenty minutes later. Police say the victim lives a half a block away from where he collapsed.