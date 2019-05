- Police say a man has been charged following the discovery of a man's body in a large plastic container in a Northeast Philadelphia row home.

70-year-old Robert Derer was last seen leaving his home on Fillmore Street in Frankford to get pizza. Police later found his body. Officials said the body had been in the container a few days to a few weeks.

According to police, 28-year-old Michael Ciaccia has been charged with murder, false imprisonment, criminal conspiracy, robbery, and related charges.

Earlier this week, 25-year-old Andrew Ciaccia and 21-year-old Vanessa Pena were charged with evidence-tampering, obstruction of justice, abuse of a corpse and conspiracy.