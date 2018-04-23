Man sexually assaults 4 kids, all 5 years old, at Prince William County day care, police say

Taylor Boykin, 27 of Nokesville, has been charged with four counts of aggravated sexual battery, four counts of object sexual penetration, and four counts of indecent liberties by a custodian. Taylor Boykin, 27 of Nokesville, has been charged with four counts of aggravated sexual battery, four counts of object sexual penetration, and four counts of indecent liberties by a custodian.

- A man has been arrested after authorities said he sexually assaulted four children, all 5 years old, at a day care in Prince William County.

On March 27, Prince William County police said their detectives began investigating allegations that an assistant teacher Minnieland Academy, located at 10368 Bristow Center Dr. in Bristow, had inappropriately touched a 5-year-old girl the day before.

During the investigation, police said they found three additional victims, all 5 years of age, who had been sexually assaulted by the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Taylor Boykin of Nokesville, Virginia.

Boykin was arrested on Friday and charged with four counts of aggravated sexual battery, four counts of object sexual penetration, and four counts of indecent liberties by a custodian.

Boykin was being held without bond pending his court hearing.

Minnieland Academy released the following statement to FOX 5:

"Minnieland regrets that this occurred and is cooperating with local authorities in the investigation. Due to the nature of the incident and the continuing investigation we are limited in our ability to comment further."

Two Minnieland Academy workers were convicted in 2016 after authorities said they had a "baby fight club" at the location in Woodbridge.

A 2013 report from the Virginia Department of Social Services said Kierra Spriggs and Sarah Jordan encouraged toddlers to fight and dunked children afraid of water into wading pools. It also found the women laughed about feeding kids Flamin' Hot Cheetos.