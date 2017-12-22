Man uses Christmas lights to spread awareness

- Charles Klimas begins setting up his Christmas lights on his Tullytown Pennsylvania home in October. This year is extra special.

Giving him plenty of time to make sure the 22,000 lights are just right. No one in the neighborhood can come close.

“Some people say airplanes try to land on my roof because of my lights because they think it is a runway,” says Charles Klimas.

But this year is special. Last year, Charles spent most of the Christmas holiday in the hospital. A rare form of cancer called PMP that typically starts in the appendix, caused him to miss his favorite time of year.

“I can’t imagine what my family went through,” he said.

He uses his display as a tool to spread awareness.

“If we can prevent one family or one person not to go through this it would be fantastic,” said Charles.

A few weeks ago Charles finished up the last of his chemo and the last few additions to his Christmas lights.

Charles dresses head to toe in Santa gear, taking pictures to all the boys and girls in the neighborhood.

“I guess this will be my legacy you giving joy to so many people…In today’s world, there are so many things going on so many people have problems and this just gives a little bit of joy to someone. That’s all. They come by and forget their problems for that moment and enjoy their life,” said Charles.

