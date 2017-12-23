Marijuana for Christmas, and lots of it, reportedly found in elderly couple's truck

(FOX NEWS) - Plans for a “weed Christmas” went awry on Tuesday after authorities in Nebraska found an elderly couple with 60 pounds of marijuana in their truck as they drove across the country, NPR reported.

Patrick Jiron, 80, and his wife Barbara, 83, were driving from California to Boston, Mass. and Vermont when they were pulled over Tuesday by sheriff deputies in York County, the outlet said, citing the York News-Times.

Authorities reportedly saw the Toyota Tacoma drift over the center line of the road and not signal. When they pulled the vehicle over, deputies smelled a pungent odor of marijuana, NPR said.

When asked, Patrick reportedly admitted that drugs were in the truck and allowed deputies to perform a search.

“They said the marijuana was for Christmas presents,” Lt. Paul Vrbka of the York County Sheriff’s Department told the York News-Times.

In the back of the truck, beneath the pickup topper, authorities discovered 60 pounds of marijuana and several containers of concentrated THC, NPR reported. Officials estimate the weed to be valued at more than $300,000.

The pair has been charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp, which is required by Nebraska state law, NPR reported.

Patrick Jiron was placed in York County Jail. His wife Barbara did not join him, however, due to a medical issue, according to USA Today.