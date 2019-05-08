< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <!-- begin: STORY --> Meatsplainer: How new plant-based burgers compare to beef  class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-405640030-405684152"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/beyond_meat_burger_generic_01_spike_medelsohn_1557337198958_7235435_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/beyond_meat_burger_generic_01_spike_medelsohn_1557337198958_7235435_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/beyond_meat_burger_generic_01_spike_medelsohn_1557337198958_7235435_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/beyond_meat_burger_generic_01_spike_medelsohn_1557337198958_7235435_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/beyond_meat_burger_generic_01_spike_medelsohn_1557337198958_7235435_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="If you want to skip meat, a new era of options is here. (Beyond Meat)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>If you want to skip meat, a new era of options is here. (Beyond Meat)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405640030-405684152" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/beyond_meat_burger_generic_01_spike_medelsohn_1557337198958_7235435_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/beyond_meat_burger_generic_01_spike_medelsohn_1557337198958_7235435_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/beyond_meat_burger_generic_01_spike_medelsohn_1557337198958_7235435_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/beyond_meat_burger_generic_01_spike_medelsohn_1557337198958_7235435_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/beyond_meat_burger_generic_01_spike_medelsohn_1557337198958_7235435_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="If you want to skip meat, a new era of options is here. If you want to skip meat, a new era of options is here. (Beyond Meat)
Posted May 08 2019 09:44AM EDT
Updated May 08 2019 02:02PM EDT Others are working to grow meat in labs.</p><p>So are the plant-based patties better for you or for the planet? Here's what you might want to know before taking a bite:</p><p><strong>ARE THEY HEALTHIER?</strong></p><p>As with many questions about diet, it depends. For better or worse, patties from Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods can be nutritionally similar to beef.</p><p>Beyond Meat's 4-ounce patty is listed at 270 calories , while Impossible Foods' is listed at 240 calories . Ground beef's nutritional profile can range, but a similarly sized patty with 80% lean meat has around 290 calories.</p><p>Protein content is about the same, while other nutrients vary. Some may like that the plant-based patties have fiber, but dislike that they're higher in sodium.</p><p>For overall diet, what matters more might be how the patties are served, whether it's at Burger King , White Castle or elsewhere.</p><p>At Umami Burger in New York, for example, a burger with two Impossible patties, cheese and fixings tops 1,000 calories. Few would call it healthy, especially if served with fries and a soda.</p><p>"People are going to be fooling themselves into thinking these are not just better, but healthy," said Yoni Freedhoff, an obesity expert at the University of Ottawa.</p><p>People also may not realize the saturated fat content can be similar to beef burgers, he said.</p><p><strong>WHAT'S IN THEM?</strong></p><p>Beyond Meat's ingredients include pea protein and canola oil. Impossible Food's patties have soy protein and coconut oil. Impossible says its patties have a flavor and hue similar to beef partly because of soy leghemoglobin , a protein the company makes by genetically modifying yeast.</p><p>The meat industry, meanwhile, is appealing to people who prefer simpler ingredient lists.</p><p>"A beef patty is one natural ingredient: beef," says the North American Meat Institute, which represents meat makers.</p><p><strong>HOW DO THEY TASTE?</strong></p><p>Taste is subjective, but reviews generally say Beyond Meat and Impossible burgers taste similar to meat.</p><p>Christian Acosta, who works in New York, said he's had the Impossible burger several times and can't tell the difference.</p><p>"It tastes exactly like meat," he said, while waiting in line to get the burger for lunch.</p><p>Unlike with a steak, any discrepancies in taste between beef and the plant-based burgers may be masked by buns, cheese and toppings. Both Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods have also updated their recipes, and may keep doing so to get even more like meat.</p><p><strong>HOW MUCH DO THEY COST?</strong></p><p>The idea is to eventually make Beyond and Impossible burgers cost the same or less than beef. For now, expect to pay more.</p><p>At a Whole Foods in New York, two Beyond Meat patties cost $5.99, roughly double the price of two ground beef patties. Impossible burgers aren't yet available in grocery stores. But at a Bareburger restaurant in New York, it's an extra $3 for either of the plant-based patties.</p><p><strong>ARE THEY BETTER FOR THE EARTH?</strong></p><p>Experts say reducing overall red meat consumption would be better for the planet. Beef is considered taxing on the environment because of the resources it takes to grow crops to feed cows. Cows also produce the greenhouse gas methane, mostly through burps .</p><p>Christopher Field, who is at the Stanford Woods Institute for the Environment and who knows the founder of Impossible Foods, noted people don't have to give up meat entirely to make a difference, and that pork and chicken have much smaller environmental footprints than beef.</p><p><strong>WHAT'S NEXT?</strong></p><p>On the horizon is meat grown in labs by culturing animal cells, but it will be some time before people can get a taste.</p><p>Right now, the solutions used to help cells grow are expensive and limited since they're mainly made for medical therapy purposes, said Bruce Friedrich, executive director of the Good Food Institute, which advocates for meat alternatives.</p><p>Still, regulators have taken notice and the meat industry is watching and mobilizing to "protect beef nomenclature."</p><p>Already, Beyond Meat's debut as a public company may be confirming the meat industry's concerns. Years ago, a beef group had listed Beyond Meat as an issue to watch, according to public records obtained by the Associated Press.</p><p>___</p><p><em>The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. He was 72.</p><p>The team issued a statement Wednesday saying Montgomery died after a five-year fight with cancer.</p><p>Montgomery spent nearly 50 years working for the Phillies, starting in the ticket office in 1971. He was promoted to executive vice president after the 1981 season, became chief operating officer in 1992 and remained in that position until being promoted to general partner, president and chief executive officer in 1997.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/driver-charged-in-crash-that-killed-nj-couple-heading-to-wedding" title="Driver charged in crash that killed NJ couple heading to wedding" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/kathryn_schurtz_joseph_kearney_050819_1557339238593_7235465_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/kathryn_schurtz_joseph_kearney_050819_1557339238593_7235465_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/kathryn_schurtz_joseph_kearney_050819_1557339238593_7235465_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/kathryn_schurtz_joseph_kearney_050819_1557339238593_7235465_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/kathryn_schurtz_joseph_kearney_050819_1557339238593_7235465_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kathryn Schurtz, 35,&nbsp;and&nbsp;Joseph Kearney, 42,&nbsp;were killed in a crash on the way to their wedding in Pittsburgh." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Driver charged in crash that killed NJ couple heading to wedding</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 02:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 02:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A truck driver has been charged with vehicular homicide in a fiery crash last fall that killed a couple driving to their wedding in Pittsburgh.</p><p>State police say 24-year-old Jaspreet Singh Chahal, of Frenso, California, is also charged with reckless endangering and misdemeanors in the Nov. 14 crash on Interstate 78.</p><p>The Reading Eagle reports that police in Berks County allege he was distracted by a cellphone conversation and didn't see traffic stopped ahead of him before striking another vehicle.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/facebook-instant/trump-executive-privilege-mueller-report" title="Trump invokes 'privilege,' aims to block full report release" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/09/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20040919_1554816347455.jpg_7081425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/09/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20040919_1554816347455.jpg_7081425_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/09/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20040919_1554816347455.jpg_7081425_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/09/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20040919_1554816347455.jpg_7081425_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/04/09/FLICKR%20President%20Donald%20Trump%20Official%20White%20House%20Photo%20040919_1554816347455.jpg_7081425_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald J. Trump presents the Medal of Honor to U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Travis W. Atkins Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump invokes 'privilege,' aims to block full report release</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 08 2019 10:31AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 08 2019 11:22AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(AP) -- The White House is invoking executive privilege, reserving the right to block the full release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia probe, escalating President Donald Trump's battle with Congress.</p><p>The administration's decision was announced just as the House Judiciary Committee was gaveling in to consider holding Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress over failure to release the report.</p><p>Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler of New York declared the action by Trump's Justice Department was a clear new sign of the president's "blanket defiance" of Congress' constitutional rights. "Every day we learn of new efforts by this administration to stonewall Congress," Nadler said. "This is unprecedented."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/you-can-buy-a-diy-house-on-amazon-that-can-be-built-in-a-day"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/safdsafsadfsadfdsafsadfsadfsa_1557342199879_7235545_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Allwood Solvalla is a garden house kit made from high quality solid Nordic wood. (Photo by Allwood Outlets)" title="safdsafsadfsadfdsafsadfsadfsa_1557342199879-400801.JPG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>You can buy a DIY house on Amazon that can be built in a day</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/fish-slime-could-be-new-source-for-antibiotics-according-to-latest-study"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/getty_fishesswimmingfile_050819_1557338700634_7235521_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Fish are shown swimming in the ocean in this file photo. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)" title="getty_fishesswimmingfile_050819-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Study: Fish slime could be new source for antibiotics</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/operation-dreamlift-sends-children-to-disney-world-for-a-day"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/Operation%20Dreamlift%202019_1557326261623.png_7234766_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Operation Dreamlift 2019"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Operation Dreamlift sends children to Disney World for a day</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/sports/phillies-chairman-david-montgomery-dies-at-72-after-battle-with-cancer"></a> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/GETTY%20David%20Montgomery_1557317367975.jpg_7234503_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Philadelphia Phillies president Dave Montgomery tips his hat at a victory rally at Citizens Bank Park October 31, 2008 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. <div class="mod-story-list"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/you-can-buy-a-diy-house-on-amazon-that-can-be-built-in-a-day" ></a> <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/safdsafsadfsadfdsafsadfsadfsa_1557342199879_7235545_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/safdsafsadfsadfdsafsadfsadfsa_1557342199879_7235545_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/safdsafsadfsadfdsafsadfsadfsa_1557342199879_7235545_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/safdsafsadfsadfdsafsadfsadfsa_1557342199879_7235545_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/safdsafsadfsadfdsafsadfsadfsa_1557342199879_7235545_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Allwood&#x20;Solvalla&#x20;is&#x20;a&#x20;garden&#x20;house&#x20;kit&#x20;made&#x20;from&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;high&#x20;quality&#x20;solid&#x20;Nordic&#x20;wood&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Allwood&#x20;Outlets&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>You can buy a DIY house on Amazon that can be built in a day</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/driver-charged-in-crash-that-killed-nj-couple-heading-to-wedding" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/kathryn_schurtz_joseph_kearney_050819_1557339238593_7235465_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/kathryn_schurtz_joseph_kearney_050819_1557339238593_7235465_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/kathryn_schurtz_joseph_kearney_050819_1557339238593_7235465_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/kathryn_schurtz_joseph_kearney_050819_1557339238593_7235465_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/kathryn_schurtz_joseph_kearney_050819_1557339238593_7235465_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kathryn&#x20;Schurtz&#x2c;&#x20;35&#x2c;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;and&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Joseph&#x20;Kearney&#x2c;&#x20;42&#x2c;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;were&#x20;killed&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;crash&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;way&#x20;to&#x20;their&#x20;wedding&#x20;in&#x20;Pittsburgh&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Driver charged in crash that killed NJ couple heading to wedding</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/fish-slime-could-be-new-source-for-antibiotics-according-to-latest-study" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/getty_fishesswimmingfile_050819_1557338700634_7235521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/getty_fishesswimmingfile_050819_1557338700634_7235521_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/getty_fishesswimmingfile_050819_1557338700634_7235521_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/getty_fishesswimmingfile_050819_1557338700634_7235521_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/08/getty_fishesswimmingfile_050819_1557338700634_7235521_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fish&#x20;are&#x20;shown&#x20;swimming&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;ocean&#x20;in&#x20;this&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Donald&#x20;Miralle&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Study: Fish slime could be new source for antibiotics</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/meatsplainer-how-new-plant-based-burgers-compare-to-beef" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/beyond_meat_burger_generic_01_spike_medelsohn_1557337198958_7235435_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/beyond_meat_burger_generic_01_spike_medelsohn_1557337198958_7235435_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/beyond_meat_burger_generic_01_spike_medelsohn_1557337198958_7235435_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/beyond_meat_burger_generic_01_spike_medelsohn_1557337198958_7235435_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/08/beyond_meat_burger_generic_01_spike_medelsohn_1557337198958_7235435_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="If&#x20;you&#x20;want&#x20;to&#x20;skip&#x20;meat&#x2c;&#x20;a&#x20;new&#x20;era&#x20;of&#x20;options&#x20;is&#x20;here&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Beyond&#x20;Meat&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Meatsplainer: How new plant-based burgers compare to beef</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/local-news/nj-governor-signs-4-bills-aimed-at-improving-maternity-care-1" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/baby_feet_generic_101417_1507995719045_4361720_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/baby_feet_generic_101417_1507995719045_4361720_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/baby_feet_generic_101417_1507995719045_4361720_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/baby_feet_generic_101417_1507995719045_4361720_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/10/14/baby_feet_generic_101417_1507995719045_4361720_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Janko&#x20;Ferlič&#x20;on&#x20;Unsplash" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>NJ governor signs 4 bills aimed at improving maternity care</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/local-news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 