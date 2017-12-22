MISSING: 46-year-old Ahalieme Barksdale, last seen in South Philly

- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 46-year-old Missing Person Ahalieme Barksdale.

She was last seen on Thursday, December 7th on the 2000 block of Bainbridge Street.



Ahalieme is 5’4″, 130 lbs, small build, medium complexion, with black hair.

She is reported to be legally deaf and was wearing a Black Jacket (local #33 on it) and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information on Ahalieme’s whereabouts is urged to please contact South Detective Division at 215-686-3014 or 911.

