Moms, human and furry, celebrated at Adventure Aquarium Posted May 12 2019 07:47PM EDT
Video Posted May 12 2019 07:40PM EDT
Updated May 12 2019 07:50PM EDT addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/moms-human-and-furry-celebrated-at-adventure-aquarium" addthis:title="Adventure Aquarium celebrates Mother's Day" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/moms-human-and-furry-celebrated-at-adventure-aquarium";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"none"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-406453448" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CAMDEN, N.J. (FOX 29)</strong> - Moms across the Delaware Valley braved the rain for the opportunity to view the newest editions to Penguin Park at Adventure Aquarium.</p><p>The rain outdoors did not deter visitors young and old Sunday as Adventure Aquarium celebrates moms, both human and furry.</p><p>Guests were treated with the first viewing of baby African penguin chicks Marina and Hubert. These brand new chicks are barely two months old. They are unique in that they were successfully fostered by another penguin mom. </p><p>In keeping with the Mother’s Day theme, the aquarium gifted the first 100 human moms complimentary flowers.<br /> </p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Happy Mother's Day! 76ers season ends with heartbreaking loss to Toronto 92-90

Posted May 12 2019 09:43PM EDT
Updated May 12 2019 10:08PM EDT

Kawhi Leonard hit a shot from the corner over Joel Embiid at the buzzer that bounced off the rim four times before falling to give the Toronto Raptors a 92-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

After Philadelphia's Jimmy Butler tied it with a driving layup with 4.2 seconds left, Toronto used its final timeout to draw up a play for Leonard, who dribbled toward the right corner and launched the high-arching shot.

It bounced to the top of the backboard, hit the near side of the rim again, then the other side twice before going through, setting off a wild celebration as the Raptors advanced to the conference finals for the second time in four seasons. They will open the conference finals Wednesday night at Milwaukee. data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/GettyImages-Sixers%20Raptors%20game%207_1557711754941.jpg_7250879_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/GettyImages-Sixers%20Raptors%20game%207_1557711754941.jpg_7250879_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/GettyImages-Sixers%20Raptors%20game%207_1557711754941.jpg_7250879_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/12/GettyImages-Sixers%20Raptors%20game%207_1557711754941.jpg_7250879_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="TORONTO, ON - MAY 12: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots the ball as Marc Gasol #33 of the Toronto Raptors defends (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>76ers season ends with heartbreaking loss to Toronto 92-90</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 12 2019 09:43PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 12 2019 10:08PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Kawhi Leonard hit a shot from the corner over Joel Embiid at the buzzer that bounced off the rim four times before falling to give the Toronto Raptors a 92-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series.</p><p>After Philadelphia's Jimmy Butler tied it with a driving layup with 4.2 seconds left, Toronto used its final timeout to draw up a play for Leonard, who dribbled toward the right corner and launched the high-arching shot.</p><p>It bounced to the top of the backboard, hit the near side of the rim again, then the other side twice before going through, setting off a wild celebration as the Raptors advanced to the conference finals for the second time in four seasons. Prosecutor: Dogs detected decomposition in Maleah Davis case

By Juan A. Lozano, Associated Press

Posted May 12 2019 02:40PM EDT
Updated May 12 2019 02:46PM EDT

Trained dogs detected the scent of human decomposition in the vehicle of a man arrested in connection with the disappearance of a 4-year-old Texas girl, according to a prosecutor.

Derion Vence, 26, remained jailed Sunday on a $1 million bond after being arrested a day earlier on a charge of tampering evidence, specifically a human corpse. His next court appearance is set for Monday.

Houston police said investigators have not found Maleah Davis and the investigation is continuing. Authorities have declined to say whether they believe Vence killed Maleah. But prosecutors said in court documents filed Saturday that Vence could face additional charges, including murder. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Prosecutor: Dogs detected decomposition in Maleah Davis case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Juan A. Lozano, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 12 2019 02:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 12 2019 02:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Trained dogs detected the scent of human decomposition in the vehicle of a man arrested in connection with the disappearance of a 4-year-old Texas girl, according to a prosecutor.</p><p>Derion Vence, 26, remained jailed Sunday on a $1 million bond after being arrested a day earlier on a charge of tampering evidence, specifically a human corpse. His next court appearance is set for Monday.</p><p>Houston police said investigators have not found Maleah Davis and the investigation is continuing. Authorities have declined to say whether they believe Vence killed Maleah. Police: Man wanted for attempted murder of wife in Upper Darby

By FOX 29 staff

Posted May 12 2019 02:12PM EDT
Updated May 12 2019 02:15PM EDT

Police are searching for a man who they say attempted to murder his wife in Upper Darby.

Wade Whitaker, 63, faces charges of attempted homicide and strangulation, according to Upper Darby police.

WANTED- for attempted homicide- Wade Whitaker, 63 yoa of Upper Darby. Whitaker is being charged for attempt homicide and strangulation of his wife. Pls DM me with any tips or call 610-734-7693. Mr Whitaker please turn yourself in if you are reading this. pic.twitter.com/j4kLCz3zAL — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) May 12, 2019 All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Man wanted for attempted murder of wife in Upper Darby</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 29 staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 12 2019 02:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 12 2019 02:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are searching for a man who they say attempted to murder his wife in Upper Darby.</p><p>Wade Whitaker, 63, faces charges of attempted homicide and strangulation, according to Upper Darby police.</p><p>WANTED- for attempted homicide- Wade Whitaker, 63 yoa of Upper Darby. Whitaker is being charged for attempt homicide and strangulation of his wife. Pls DM me with any tips or call 610-734-7693. Mr Whitaker please turn yourself in if you are reading this. pic.twitter.com/j4kLCz3zAL — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) May 12, 2019</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3425_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3425"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401096_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li 