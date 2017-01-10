Poll: 51% of voters disapprove of Trump's performance as President-Elect

Posted:Jan 10 2017 09:56PM EST

Updated:Jan 11 2017 08:16AM EST

A national poll has found that a majority of voters disapprove of Trump's performance as President-Elect.

The Quinnipiac University Poll, which was conducted from January 5 to January 9, found that overall, 51% of voters surveyed did not approve of how Trump is handling his responsibilities as the President-Elect.

Approval of Trump's handling of his responsibilities as President-Elect was largely split along party lines, with 76% of voters who identify as Republican approving of Trump's performance, and 85% of voters who identify as Democratic disapproving.

The same poll also found that amongst all of the voters who were surveyed:

  • 51% had an unfavorable opinion of Trump
  • 52% do not believe Trump cares about average Americans
  • 53% do not believe Trump is honest
  • 62% do not believe Trump is level headed

The same poll, however, also found that amongst all of the voters who were surveyed:

  • 47% think Trump's policies will help the nation's economy
  • 49% believe Trump has good leadership skills
  • 68% believe Trump is intelligent
  • 71% say Trump is a strong person

The poll, which surveyed 899 voters nationwide, has a margin of error of ±3.3%.

